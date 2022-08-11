North Korea: Kim Jong-un's Sister Claims He Was 'Seriously Ill' During Pandemic

North Korea, on Thursday, 11 August, declared victory against the COVID-19 Pandemic despite suggestions from Kim Jong-un's sister that he himself contracted the virus during its height, stating that he was "seriously ill with a high fever."

"Even though he was seriously ill with a high fever, he could not lie down for a moment thinking about the people he had to take care of until the end in the face of the anti-epidemic war," she said.

Kim Jong-un called for pandemic preventative measures to be lifted while speaking at the meeting of health workers and scientists in Pyongyang.

He claimed the official death toll to be 74, with state-run media on Thursday reporting that Kim called it an "unprecedented miracle in the history of the world health community."