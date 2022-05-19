North Korea Might Conduct Nuclear Missile Tests During Joe Biden's Asia Visit

Biden'sMay 20-24 trip will be his first to Asia since assuming office.
United States intelligence has indicated the possibility of a North Korean nuclear test during the course of President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan starting this week, said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday, 18 May, reported Reuters.
"We are preparing for all contingencies, including the possibility that such a provocation would occur while we are in Korea or in Japan," Sullivan said during a White House briefing.
The White House stated that Biden will not visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which divides North and South Korea during his visit beginning this Friday, having said he was considering such a trip last week.
While the United States had closely coordinated the issue with South Korea and Japan, Sullivan also discussed North Korea with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi over a phone call on Wednesday.
Sullivan added that the United States was prepared for both short and long-term military posture adjustments "to ensure that we are providing both defence and deterrence to our allies in the region and that we're responding to any North Korean provocation," Reuters quoted Sullivan as saying.
Biden's 20-24 May trip will be his first to Asia since assuming office. The trip will also include his first summit with President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea, who took office on 10 May, and has vowed to draw a harder line towards North Korean "provocation".
Since Biden took office, North Korea has conducted multiple missile tests and this year, resumed launching ICBMs for the first time since 2017. Regardless of Washington's repeated urge to return to dialogue, North Korea has not provided a response.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
