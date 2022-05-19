North Korea Might Conduct Nuclear Missile Tests During Joe Biden's Asia Visit

United States intelligence has indicated the possibility of a North Korean nuclear test during the course of President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan starting this week, said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday, 18 May, reported Reuters.

"We are preparing for all contingencies, including the possibility that such a provocation would occur while we are in Korea or in Japan," Sullivan said during a White House briefing.

The White House stated that Biden will not visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which divides North and South Korea during his visit beginning this Friday, having said he was considering such a trip last week.