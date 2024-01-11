Nikhil Gupta Case: US Govt Declines To Share Material With Defence Counsel

The US government declined to share material relating to the charges against Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national accused of plotting an assassination on American soil, before his appearance in the country.

The latest: US federal prosecutors objected to providing defence materials to Gupta's counsel, according to a report by PTI on Thursday, 11 January.

The information will only be provided upon Gupta's appearance in a New York court and arraignment in the case, federal prosecutors reportedly said.

Know more: On 4 January, Gupta's lawyers had filed a motion to compel discovery in the US District Court of Southern New York.