'Will Look Into It': PM Modi's First Comment on Pannun Assassination Plot in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to the allegations regarding Indian involvement in the assassination plot Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, stating that "we will look into it."
During an interview with the Financial Times, PM Narendra Modi said, "If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it" and furthered that such incidents will not derail India-US ties.
The Indian PM added:
The US claimed that in May 2023, an alleged Indian government staffer recruited 52-year old Indian national Nikhil Gupta to arrange the assassination of Sikhs for Justice founder and Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil and in exchange, would assist in securing the dismissal of a criminal case against Gupta.
Currently, Gupta is housed in the Czech Republic after his detention a few months ago and has filed a plea in the Indian Supreme Court for relief.
52-year-old Nikhil Gupta (also known as Nick) was reportedly involved in international narcotics and weapons trafficking and indicted under charges of murder-for-hire in the US.
Nijjar's murder led to a diplomatic stand-off between Ottawa and New-Delhi, with visa services suspended at the time, diplomats being expelled and talks boiling over.
India has said that it has long-raised the issue of "anti-India" elements in Canada and has often hit out at the Canadian government for failing to act on the same.
Meanwhile, PM Modi said that India was “deeply concerned about the activities of certain extremist groups based overseas" and added:
“These elements, under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence.”
