New York Honours BR Ambedkar by Co-Naming a Street Intersection After Him

Hundreds of Ambedkarites gathered in New York on Sunday, 25 June, to participate in a ceremony co-naming a street intersection after Dr BR Ambedkar.

A street plate bearing the words 'Dr. B.R Ambedkar Way' was put up at the intersection of Broadway and 61st Street in Woodside, Queens in the chants of 'Jai Bhim.'

The event was attended by New York City council member Julie Won, Congresswoman Grace Meng, New York State assembly member Steven Raga, and New York State Senator Michael Gianaris along with several activists and ordinary citizens.