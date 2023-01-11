Indian Americans to Build a Grand Ambedkar Memorial Near Washington DC

"The United States has a Statue of Liberty and a Statue of Freedom but it does not have a Statue of Equality. We saw an opportunity there and hence we will be calling the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, which we are going to install on the outskirts of Washington, DC in a few months, the Statue of Equality," Takshak Chahande, a member of the Ambedkar International Center (AIC) told The Quint.

The statue is currently being cast by the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar, who had also sculpted the tallest statue in the world – the Statue of Unity in Gujarat – for the Government of India. The Ambedkar statue will be ready to ship in the next few months and the AIC hopes to install it in July on its foundation day.

Ram Sutar's son Anil Sutar, who is an architect and sculptor in his own right, said, "We will depict Ambedkar holding India's constitution. While sculpting a statue, we make sure that we bring out the main character of the person. Ambedkar has worked for social justice and for the downtrodden. Before making a statue we study who the person was and what work they have done. We have tried to bring out Ambedkar's true facial expressions and get the standing pose right."