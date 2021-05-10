Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli Loses Vote of Confidence in Parliament

Oli’s political career has been strained ever since he unilaterally dissolved the House last December and appealed for snap polls. The House was later reinstated by the country’s Supreme Court, which overturned the PM’s decision.

Following this, Nepal's ruling Communist Party had split into two factions.

In January, the leader of the rival faction of the ruling party, Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka ‘Prachanda,’ ousted Oli as a general member of the party. On 4 March, the Prachanda faction wrote to the Parliament Secretariat, urging it not to recognise Oli as the Parliamentary party leader.