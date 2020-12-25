Nepal SC Issues Notice to Govt Over Dissolution of Parliament

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Friday, 25 December, issued a show-cause notice to Nepal's government on its decision to dissolve the Parliament.

The move by the country’s apex court comes after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on 20 December dissolved the Parliament owing to differences within the ruling coalition, a move his opponents have called unilateral and unconstitutional.

After Oli's decision to dissolve the House, Nepal's ruling Communist party is functioning as two political parties which were united just two years back. Until they unified in 2018, Oli was the chairman of Nepal Communist Party (UML) while Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' used to lead the Nepal Communist Party (Maoist). After their merger in May 2018, both were chairmen of the party until Monday.