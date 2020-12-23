Prachanda Replaces Oli As Parliamentary Chief Of Nepal’s NCP

Former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also known as Prachanda replaced KP Sharma Oli as the parliamentary leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party in Parliament on Tuesday, 22 December.

Prachanda announce on 22 December that he and former PM Madhav Kumar Nepal would be co-chairing the NCP. Madhav Kumar Nepal will be the party’s second chairman in the Prachanda-led faction. Prachanda also announced the decision to take disciplinary action against PM KP Sharma Oli on Sunday, reported NDTV.