NATO Chief Says Russia Regrouping for Renewed Offensive on Eastern Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg claimed on Thursday, 31 March, that Russian forces in Ukraine are regrouping in order to launch a renewed attack on the eastern part of the country.

"We see continued shelling of cities and we see that Russia is re-positioning some of the troops, moving some of them around, most likely to reinforce their efforts in the Donbas region. At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kyiv and other cities. So we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering," he asserted, as quoted by Reuters.

"Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce," Stoltenberg added, further claiming that Russia still wants a military outcome and not a diplomatic one.