'NATO Should Openly Say It's Afraid of Russia': Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, 21 March, said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should announce whether it will assimilate war-torn Ukraine as a member or if it was afraid of Russia.

"NATO should either say now that they are accepting us, or openly say they are not accepting us because they are afraid of Russia – which is true," Zelenskyy said in an interview to Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine would then seek security guarantees from some NATO nations that are ready to provide them without a membership.

"That's where the compromise exists. That's where the end of the war is," he was quoted as saying in the interview by The Kyiv Independent.