Ousted State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi Gets 4 More Years in Jail

Last month, the former State Counsellor of Myanmar was found guilty of two other charges and was sentenced to two years in prison, a sentence that was initially four years before being halved by the court.

She was detained by Myanmar's military, the Tatmadaw, after the latter overthrew the civilian government in the February 2021 coup and established a military dictatorship.

In total, Suu Kyi faces around a dozen charges against her and if found guilty of all, she could be looking at more than 100 years of jail time.

UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet last week condemned what he called the "sham trial" of the Burmese leader.

The Indian government stated last month that it was "disturbed" by the verdict of Suu Kyi's first trial.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Myanmar in December in what was the Indian administration's first official outreach to the military government after the February 2021 coup.

A detailed trajectory of the Nobel laureate's tumultuous political career can be found here.

(With inputs from Reuters.)