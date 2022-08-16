Bihar Cabinet To Get 30 New Ministers Today, a Week After Nitish-Tejashwi Coup

Almost a week after Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar snapped ties with with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and formed a new coalition government with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and others, the state Cabinet is set to expand on Tuesday, 16 August.

As many as 30 ministers from various constituents of the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance are expected to be sworn in at 11:30 at the Raj Bhavan.

The current Cabinet comprises only two members – CM Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.