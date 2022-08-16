Bihar Cabinet To Get 30 New Ministers Today, a Week After Nitish-Tejashwi Coup

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar (left) along with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.
(Photo: PTI)
Almost a week after Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar snapped ties with with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and formed a new coalition government with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and others, the state Cabinet is set to expand on Tuesday, 16 August.
As many as 30 ministers from various constituents of the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance are expected to be sworn in at 11:30 at the Raj Bhavan.
The current Cabinet comprises only two members – CM Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
The Mahagathbandhan comprises JD(U), RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation, CPI, CPI (Marxist) and Hindustani Awam Morcha HAM (Secular). The Bihar Assembly, which has a strength of 243, can have a maximum of 36 ministers, including the chief minister.
According to an in-principle agreement made by the RJD and the JD(U), maximum number of ministers in the new Bihar Cabinet will be from the RJD followed by the JD(U).
The government is set to induct a large number of ministers from the Yadav community, which is its core base.
Bhakt Charan Das, the Congress in-charge in the state said that they are likely to get three ministerial berths. Two of the three seats will be filled on Tuesday, he said.
In addition, Hindustani Awam Morcha's Santosh Suman is also likely to return as a minister.
The nominees from the RJD include the former minister and the party chief's son Tej Pratap Yadav, former minister Surendra Yadav, former AIMIM legislator Shahnawaj Alam, and senior leaders Sameer Kumar Mahaseth, Ramanand Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Bhai Virendra, Alok Mehta, Anita Devi, Kumar Sarabjit, Kartik Kumar, Sudhakar Singh, Sunil Singh, MLC, Rahul Tiwary, and Ahktarul Islam Shaheen.
(With inputs from PTI.)