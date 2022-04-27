Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 5 Years of Jail for Corruption: Report

A Myanmar junta court on Wednesday, 27 April, pronounced expelled leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption, sentencing her to five years of imprisonment, Reuters quoted sources as saying.

In total, Suu Kyi faces nearly a dozen charges against her and if found guilty of all, she could be looking at more than 100 years of jail time.

In January earlier this year, a Burmese court had sentenced the ousted leader to four more years in prison after convicting her of importing and possessing walkie-talkies illegally, and after finding her guilty of violating COVID-19 regulations.

Suu Kyi's lawyers had then said that the radios were not in her possession and that they were genuinely used for security purposes, but the court refused to dismiss the charges.

Her supporters and observers around the world say the charges that she is facing are meant to legitimise the military junta's rule in Myanmar and to permanently remove her from the country's political scene.

(With inputs from Reuters.)