'Muslims Being Targeted With Violence Around the World': US President Joe Biden

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, 3 May, said that Muslims made America stronger every single day as they faced real challenges and threats in the society they lived in.
"It's especially important because today, around the world, we're seeing so many Muslims being targeted with violence. No one, no one should discriminate against the oppressed or be oppressed for their religious beliefs," he said at a White House reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
"Today, we also remember all those who are not able to celebrate this holy day, including Uyghurs and Rohingyas, and all those who are facing famine, violence, conflict, and disease," Biden said.
"And honour the signs of hope and progress toward the world we want to see, including the ceasefire, which allowed the people in Yemen to honour Ramadan and celebrate Eid in peace for the first time in six years," he added.
"But at the same time, we have to acknowledge that an awful lot of work remains to be done abroad and here at home. Muslims make our nation stronger every single day, even as they still face real challenges and threats in our society, including targeted violence and Islamophobia that exists," Biden said.
