Multiple Injured in a Shooting at a Funeral at Wisconsin Cemetery

(File Photo: IANS)
Multiple people were shot and injured at a funeral of a 37-year-old in southeast Wisconsin, US, on Thursday, June 2.
The incident took place at the Graceland Cemetery around 2:30 p.m. Central Time, as reported by NBC News. The Racine Police Department warned residents to stay away from the cemetery due to "multiple shots fired."
The cemetery in Racine is about 30 miles south of downtown Milwaukee, according to the NBC report.
Several of the injured are being treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is located next to the cemetery. However, the exact number of victims remains undisclosed, according to a report by Associated Press.
Residents in the area reported that they heard about 20 to 30 shots, as per a report by the Racine Journal Times.
According to the Associated Press, three young men were playing basketball at Lockwood Park, west of the cemetery, who heard shots and the fence behind them was hit.
Tre Brantley, one of the men playing basketball, ran to his car along with his brother Kellyn Foster who ducked down and prayed they wouldn't get hurt.
The Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution”, according to a statement from the hospital.
This incident has taken place closely on the heels of deadly mass shootings in the United States, the latest one being in Tulsa, Oklahoma where four were killed and many hurt at a hospital.
Prior to that, a shooting in Taft, Oklahoma, killed one and injured seven at a Memorial Day Event. A Texas school shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on 24 May, killed 19 children and two teachers.
Just this year, the US has experienced a slew of shootings. Out of the 212 shootings that have occurred in the US this year, 27 took place in schools.
Earlier this month, 10 African American elders were killed during a shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on 14 May. A day later, a gunman attacked a group of churchgoers at a Taiwanese church in Southern California.
The Brooklyn subway shooting that took place on 12 April injured about 23 people and brought up the case for stricter gun laws in the country.
(With inputs from AP, NBC, FoxNews)
