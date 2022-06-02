Four Killed, Many Hurt in Shooting at Hospital in US' Tulsa; Shooter Also Dead

Officers at the scene.
A man opened fire in the Natalie Building at St Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday, 1 June, killing four and injuring multiple others. According to CBS News, the gunman apparently took his own life after the shooting, authorities said.
Eric Dalgleish, Deputy Chief of the Tulsa Police Department said that authorities were uncertain if the gunman was targeting someone in particular, the report added.
While it was unclear what led to the shooter carrying out a deadly assault, the unidentified gunman carried a handgun and a rifle during the attack, Dalgleish said, AP reported.
The St. Francis Hospital Campus was under lockdown following the incident at the Natalie Building, which houses a breast health centre and an outpatient surgery centre, according to AP.
The report added that authorities and medical officials were not ready to identify the deceased.
The shooting at Tulsa comes just more than a week after one of the deadliest grade school shootings in a decade when an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 students and two adults at Robb elementary school in Texas.
News agency ANI reported that US President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting while the White House closely monitors the situation. The White House has also reached out to state and local officials to offer support.
