'My Mouth Dropped': Anthropologist Filippo Osella on Deportation From Kerala

Anthropologist Filippo Osella, who was deported last week to the United Kingdom from Thiruvananthapuram International airport in Kerala, has said that his research visa had been approved by the Indian government.

At the airport, the officials took Osella's photograph and fingerprints and then told him that he would be deported. The move is shocking also because his research is partly funded by the UK government.

"My mouth dropped. When I asked why I am being deported they said, it's a government order, we cannot discuss and we will not talk to you. That was it," Osella told the BBC from his home in Brighton.

While he was waiting for a bus at London's Heathrow Airport, he wrote an account of the incident consisting of 1,843 words.