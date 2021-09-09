Dismantling Global Hindutva: Branded 'Hinduphobic', Academic Seminar Sparks Row

Over the past few weeks, people affiliated with the conference have attracted the ire of Hindu right-wing groups, who have classified the virtual event as a 'Hinduphobic gathering'. Image used for representational purposes.
Sponsored by over 49 universities and more than 60 departments across the world, a three-day global scholarly conference titled 'Dismantling Global Hindutva: Multidisciplinary Perspectives (DGH)' aims to examine the ethno-nationalist ideology's reverberations in India and the rest of the world.
The three-day virtual conference, scheduled for Friday, 10 September, is cosponsored by departments from a host of major North American universities including Harvard, Stanford, and Princeton and will feature 25 academicians, activists, and journalists as speakers.
Speaking to The Print, an organiser had stated, "The legwork to get all these cosponsors on board was done by a small volunteer team of professors, students, and activists who would like to stay anonymous due to threats against their safety. They would like to go by the moniker ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva Conference Team'."
According to the DGH website, the conference will "bring together scholars of South Asia specialising in gender, economics, political science, caste, religion, healthcare, and media in order to try to understand the complex and multi-faceted phenomenon of Hindutva".
The organisers have asserted that the panels aim is to "address the threat and power of Hindutva".
Poet, author and activist Meena Kandasamy, who is one of the speakers at the event, has been at the receiving end of aggressive and threatening emails over her participation at the event.
Speaking to Aljazeera, she said,
Hindu Janajagruti Samiti have even penned a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, appealing for legal action against the Indian speakers at the conference.
As per Aljazeera, American organisations such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), the Coalition of Hindus in North America (CoHNA), and the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) claim that they have sent over 13 lakh emails, urging universities affiliated with the event to withdraw their support.
In an article titled 'Dismantling Global Hindutva event an academic assault on Hinduism', David Fawley has written for Firstport, while News18 has published an article titled 'How the ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ Conference in the US Dehumanises Hindus Everywhere'.
Making a distinction between individual online trolling and the 'systemic and organised' response to the DGH conference, Kandaswamy pronounced, "What is upsetting them is that the topic is being given the halo of academic recognition and a theoretical framework," The News Minute quoted.
Meanwhile, those supporting the conference have asserted that the conference comes "at a critical time for the world’s largest democracy, which is seeing a precipitous decline in civil and human rights under the current government".
An advocacy group called Humans for Hindu Rights (HfHR) has penned an open letter in support of the scholarly event, saying that:
Over 900 academics have written a 'Letter fo Support' for the conference and condemned the calculated smear campaign against it.
Further, scholars from across the globe, have also pointed out that the hate campaign against the conference acts as a smokescreen for stifling freedom of speech.
Professor of religion and international affairs at Georgetown University John L Esposito, in an interaction with Aljazeera upheld that the conference stands on the principles of academic freedom.
Reiterating this, Purnima Dhavan, the associate professor of history at University of Washington told Aljazeera, "It creates an atmosphere of fear in the classroom when faculty and students know that they will be trolled, harassed, or threatened for any discussion or debates about these topics."
(With inputs from Aljazeera, ThePrint)
