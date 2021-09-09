Dismantling Global Hindutva: Branded 'Hinduphobic', Academic Seminar Sparks Row

Sponsored by over 49 universities and more than 60 departments across the world, a three-day global scholarly conference titled 'Dismantling Global Hindutva: Multidisciplinary Perspectives (DGH)' aims to examine the ethno-nationalist ideology's reverberations in India and the rest of the world.

The three-day virtual conference, scheduled for Friday, 10 September, is cosponsored by departments from a host of major North American universities including Harvard, Stanford, and Princeton and will feature 25 academicians, activists, and journalists as speakers.