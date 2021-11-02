Morrison Cites Leaked Messages to Prove Macron's Concerns About Submarine Deal

Media sources in Australia leaked messages related to the cancelled submarine deal between Emmanuel Macron, the president of France and Scott Morrison, the prime minister of Australia on Tuesday, 1 November, Reuters reported.

According to the leaks, when the Australian PM tried to initiate a call with Macron about the contract on 14 September, only two days before AUKUS was officially announced, the latter had responded by asking, "should I expect good or bad news for our joint submarines ambitions?"

The controversy surrounding the multibillion-dollar submarine contract refuses to die down after Macron alleged on Sunday, 31 October, that Morrison had lied to him about the deal.

In September earlier this year, the Australian government ditched a deal with France's Naval Group for conventional submarines, choosing instead to build 12 nuclear-powered submarines in a deal signed with the United States and the United Kingdom, called AUKUS.

The cancellation caused serious bilateral issues between France and the US, and France and Australia.