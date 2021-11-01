French President Macron Says that Australian PM Morrison Lied to Him About AUKUS

He also hinted that there was still a lack of trust between the two allies.

In September earlier this year, Australia had dropped a billion dollar deal with France and instead had chosen to form a new security alliance with the United Kingdom and the United States, known as AUKUS - Australia, UK and US - to collectively tackle security concerns in the Indo-Pacific.

The AUKUS deal provided nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, who were otherwise being sold conventional submarines by the French.

Paris reacted furiously and recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra, with claims that there was no consultation with France about the new deal.

Macron didn't hold back when asked on Sunday whether he thought Prime Minister Morrison lied to him about the deal.

"I don't think, I know", he told reporters.

Tensions between the US and France have cooled down after Biden and Macron had a phone call to discuss the AUKUS deal.

(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian)