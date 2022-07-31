More Than 500 Volunteers Come to Help Flood-Hit Residents of Fujairah, Dubai

This is the highest amount of rainfall that has been recorded for the month of July in the United Arab Emirates for the past 27 years, a spokesperson from the National Centre of Meteorology stated on Thursday.

Other parts of the city that experienced heavy rainfall since Tuesday include: Masafi that received a total of 212.7mm of rain; Fujairah Industrial Area 187.9mm; Kalba 112.2mm and Al Farfar 104.2mm, according to Gulf News.

Sunday’s weather is expected to be dusty and partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear in the morning.

(With inputs from Gulf News and Khaleej Times.)