Death Toll Rises After Kentucky floods; Biden Approves Federal Funding

Devastating flash floods affected the Eastern Kentucky region of the United States.
(Photo: The Weather Channel)
Torrential rains flooded Eastern Kentucky region of the United States on the morning of Friday, 29 July claiming the lives of 16 people, including two children. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and entire communities have been wiped out across different counties, according to USA Today.
The death toll is expected to grow and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said it is likely to "more than double."
The governor has declared a state of emergency and search and rescue teams in tandem with the National Guard are looking for missing persons in the aftermath of record floods in the region.
Governor Beshear held a news briefing Friday morning wherein he expressed that the intense flooding might have claimed entire families.
At least 337 people have sought shelter and crews have rescued about 300 people by air and boat, the governor said. Communication failure and unreliable cell service has made it challenging to get an exact count for the number of missing individuals.
United States President Joe Biden has declared that the flooding in Kentucky is a major disaster and has ordered federal aid to help Kentucky's efforts in recovery.
The areas have been ravaged because of storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that began on Tuesday. The rains have been ongoing and are expected to continue into the weekend, according to meteorologists from the National Weather Service.
A flood watch will stay in effect for several of the areas that were the most adversely affected by the flooding.
The disaster declaration will assist in covering the overtime costs and recovery efforts that Kentucky communities are undergoing currently.
The Commonwealth of Kentucky can avail federal funding along with local governments and private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing system to use towards emergency protective measures in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe.
Currently, damage assessments are being carried out in different parts of the state. Once the assessments are completed, additional assistance might be designated to various areas.
(With inputs from National Weather Service, USA Today, WBKO News)
