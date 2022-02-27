In Photos: Kyiv Under Attack From Russia, Ukrainian Refugees Flee Country

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, with major cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv under attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is willing to hold peace talks with Russia in a neutral territory, but not Belarus as suggested by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine has also submitted an application against the aggressors in the International Court of Justice.

Zelenskyy also remains in Kyiv, which is facing air strikes and attempted incursions by Russian ground forces, despite the United States (US) offering to evacuate him. Refugees from Ukraine are crossing into neighbouring countries such as Poland and Hungary. Protests against the war also continue across the world.

Here are some images from the ground.