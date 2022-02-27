In Photos: Kyiv Under Attack From Russia, Ukrainian Refugees Flee Country

Ukrainian soldiers walk past debris of a burning military truck on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, 26 February 2022.
(Photo: PTI/Efrem Lukatsky)
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, with major cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv under attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is willing to hold peace talks with Russia in a neutral territory, but not Belarus as suggested by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine has also submitted an application against the aggressors in the International Court of Justice.
Zelenskyy also remains in Kyiv, which is facing air strikes and attempted incursions by Russian ground forces, despite the United States (US) offering to evacuate him. Refugees from Ukraine are crossing into neighbouring countries such as Poland and Hungary. Protests against the war also continue across the world.
Here are some images from the ground.
A Ukrainian soldier assembles grenades near burning military trucks, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, 26 February 2022.
A family sitting in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, 25 February 2022.
Ukrainian soldiers investigate debris of a burning military truck on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, 26 February 2022.
An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, 26 February 2022.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation via his smartphone in the centre of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, 26 February 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier walks past debris of a burning military truck, on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, 26 February, 2022.
A woman reacts looking at her apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, 26 February 2022.
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Friday, 25 February 2022 shows helicopters and vehicles at Bolshoi Bokov airfield in Belarus.
An illuminated window of a residential building with the lighting turned off for safety reasons, in the city of Kyiv, Friday, 25 February 2022.
A body of woman, killed during shelling from Ukrainian forces, lies under debris of a damaged house in Donetsk, in the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Friday, 25 February 2022.
A Polish border guard assists refugees from Ukraine as they arrive to Poland at the Korczowa border crossing, Poland.
Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Mayaky-Udobne, Ukraine, Saturday, 26 February 2022.
Ukranian refugees wait for family members to arrive, at Medyka border crossing, in Medyka, Poland, Saturday, 26 February 2022.
People gather to demonstrate in Milan, Italy, Saturday, 26 February 2022, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
