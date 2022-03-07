Ukraine to Challenge Russia's Genocide Claims at ICJ: What Does the Law Say?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, before announcing the "special military action," had said that the operation was meant to protect those in eastern Ukraine whose first or only language is Russian.

It is with this justification that Putin sent troops into Donetsk and Luhansk, the first step in what would culminate into a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's petition in the ICJ argues that the claim of genocide made by the Russian president is untrue, and does not provide any legal justification for the invasion whatsoever.