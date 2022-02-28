'At Least 102 Civilians Killed in Ukraine': UN Human Rights Chief

Filippo Grandi, head of the UNHCR, put out a tweet on Monday saying that 500,000 people had fled Ukraine and entered into neighbouring countries as refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Addressing the Human Rights Council in Geneva, United Nations (UN) Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday, 28 February, that at least 102 civilians had died and 304 had been injured in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week, Reuters reported.
However, she added that the actual toll was "considerably higher."
"Most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and air strikes. The real figures are, I fear, considerably higher," Bachelet said.
Filippo Grandi, head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), put out a tweet on Monday saying that 500,000 people had fled Ukraine and entered into neighbouring countries as refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The number of refugees reported to have fled the country by the UN has been increasing dramatically since last week.
In a post on Facebook, Ukraine's defence ministry claimed that its armed forces had killed around 5,300 Russian troops, BBC reported.
The ministry also said that they had destroyed 191 tanks, 29 fighter jets, 29 helicopters and 816 armoured personnel carriers.
Meanwhile, the UN Security Council voted to call for an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Monday to discuss Russia's actions against Ukraine.
While 11 nations voted in favour of the meet, India, China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) abstained, and Russia voted against the motion.
(With inputs from Reuters, BBC and AP.)
