Michigan State Court Judge Dismisses Trump Campaign Lawsuit

Tara Bahl A state court judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Trump campaign that asked for an immediate halt to the vote counting in the battleground state of Michigan.

Joe Biden has been projected to win in Michigan, which contributes 16 electoral votes to the electoral college, where Trump was earlier leading. Earlier, the Trump campaign released a statement saying it has filed a lawsuit in Michigan, asking the state to halt counting until it receives “meaningful access” to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.

A state court judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Trump campaign that asked for an immediate halt to the vote counting until its representatives had “meaningful” access to ballot counting and adjudication. The lawyer representing the state, Heather Meingast, said the case was essentially moot because the counting had already concluded. “The ship has really sailed on the relief that they’re requesting in this case", according to CNN. Judge Cynthia Stephens said that the Trump campaign’s request is going to be denied in a written order, which will not come today, but she was not convinced of any substantial likelihood of success on the merits of the case. She said she will get an order out tomorrow afternoon if she can. “What I have is, at best, a hearsay affidavit that addresses a harm that would be significant,” said Judge Stephens. “We’ve got an affidavit that is not first-hand knowledge.”