Trump Tweets 'Big Legal Win in Pennsylvania!', What Does It Mean?
A Pennsylvania appellate court has granted the Trump campaign the right to observe ballot counters in Philadelphia.
As the vote counts across crucial battleground states keep pouring in, the Trump Campaign has filed lawsuits in the states of Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, while demanding a vote recount in the state of Wisconsin.
On Wednesday morning, two days into the counting of ballots in the US, Trump tweeted:
After campaign officials said they were prevented from overseeing the process, a Pennsylvania appellate court has granted the Trump campaign the right to observe ballot counters in Philadelphia.
The announcement was made from Philadelphia, where the Trump campaign had a team of 15 election observers lined up, waiting to enter the vote-counting facility.
The order has allowed the president's re-election campaign to immediately begin watching election workers count votes from 6 feet away, in accordance with public health rules.
"This is very important because, as you know, they have kept us away," Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.
The Trump campaign lost an earlier appeal to a Pennsylvania court complaining one of its observers was not allowed to read the writing on a mail-in ballot. A judge struck down the complaint saying that the individual's role was to observe, not audit.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.