Trump Tweets 'Big Legal Win in Pennsylvania!', What Does It Mean?

After campaign officials said they were prevented from overseeing the process, a Pennsylvania appellate court has granted the Trump campaign the right to observe ballot counters in Philadelphia.

The announcement was made from Philadelphia, where the Trump campaign had a team of 15 election observers lined up, waiting to enter the vote-counting facility.

The order has allowed the president's re-election campaign to immediately begin watching election workers count votes from 6 feet away, in accordance with public health rules.