US Election: Advantage Biden With Leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania

As the anxious wait for the results of the 2020 US Presidential election continues, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has consolidated his advantage over incumbent President and Republican rival Donald Trump, notching up slender leads in Georgia and Pennsylvania. The neck-and-neck race for the 3 November election has boiled down to a few key battleground states, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina and Nevada. Biden is currently ahead with 264 Electoral College votes, compared to Trump's 214, and just six shy of the tally needed to reach the White House. However, the 264 number takes into account the 11 Electoral College votes of Arizona, where some networks have declared the race in favour of Biden. However, his lead has narrowed in the last one day.

Here's how the latest trends look like in the five battleground states:

GEORGIA

With 16 electoral college votes, Georgia has become one of the crucial states that can determine which way the election goes. Biden has taken the lead over Trump, with the margin being just 1,097 votes. Earlier, it was Trump who was ahead in the state where no Democratic candidate has won since 1992.

PENNSYLVANIA

President Trump actively campaigned in Pennsylvania in the run up to this election, where he bagged a narrow win against Clinton in 2016. After leading till now, he is trailing with 49.3 percent of the vote, while Biden has 49.4 percent. 95 percent of the total votes have been counted so far.

Pennsylvania has a total of 20 electoral votes.

ARIZONA

Biden was projected to win Arizona by some networks on Wednesday. Currently, with 90 percent of the estimated total vote reported, the Democrat has 50.1 percent of the vote, while Trump has picked up 48.5 percent. Biden winning Arizona would mark a significant flip, as it was Trump who had won the state in 2016. The state contributes 11 electoral votes.

NEVADA

Although having just six electoral votes, Nevada has emerged as a crucial state this election. With 89 percent of the estimated votes reported, Biden currently leads with 49.4 percent of the vote, while Trump is at 48.5 percent. Nevada's importance lies in the fact that if Biden gets all the electoral college votes from Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, he'll only need the six votes of Nevada to reach the 270 electoral threshold, without having to win Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

NORTH CAROLINA

The numbers are close in North Carolina too, with Trump in the lead with 50 percent of the vote, and Biden not far behind at 48.6 percent. This statistic comes in as 95 percent of all expected votes have been counted. The state contributes 15 electoral votes.

BIDEN’S ADVANTAGE AND TRUMP’S BASELESS ALLEGATIONS

Biden's projected wins in Wisconsin and Michigan also mark a key turnaround, as these two were the states that went Republican in 2016, and helped Trump secure the presidency. With his path to victory looking narrower as the final votes get counted, Trump has mounted legal challenges across states to contest the results, alleging fraud and calling for the counting to be stopped without any basis or evidence.