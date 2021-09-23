Anti-Lockdown Protests Fizzle Out in Melbourne, Police Patrol Streets

Melbourne witnessed a relatively quiet day on Thursday, 23 September, after being rocked by anti-lockdown protests organised by far-right groups in the last three days, Reuters reported.
Police officers patrolled the streets to prevent another rally as COVID-19 cases increased in the city.
The protests started after city officials made vaccinations compulsory for construction workers and closed building sites for two weeks.
Officials have said that lockdown restrictions will be eased after 70% of adults have been fully vaccinated, Reuters added. However, discontent continues to exist.
Consequently, vaccine centres were also being guarded by police patrols as these venues could be targeted by far-right groups.
On Wednesday, the police arrested more than 200 anti-lockdown protestors.
Melbourne, with its population of 5 million, has been under a tight lockdown for almost two months in an effort by authorities to combat the Delta variant.
(With input from Reuters and The Age)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined