Melania Asks Trump to Concede Defeat to Prez-Elect Biden: Report

Melania had privately asked Trump to accept the election loss, sources told CNN. The Quint Melania Trump and Donald Trump | (Photo Courtesy: Mekhala Saran/The Quint) World Melania had privately asked Trump to accept the election loss, sources told CNN.

After a nail-biting election day that extended by nearly a week, Democrat Joe Biden was finally elected the 46th president of the United States of America on Saturday, 7 November. But Trump’s inner circle is divided over his refusal to concede the election results. First lady Melania Trump and Trump's son-in-law and his senior adviser Jared Kushner has asked Trump to accept the loss and concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, reported CNN. Melania had privately asked Trump to accept the election loss, sources told CNN.

Meanwhile, Trump’s two sons, Donald Jr and Eric have been continuously urging their allies, Republicans and their supporters to reject the result. This comes at a time when Trump’s campaign continues to raise claims of fraud and irregularities in the election. They have filed several lawsuits to challenge the results in a few battleground states. Trump has claimed that that mail-in ballots could open the election up to fraud, The New York Times reported.

The Trump campaign has sent out several tweets and emails asking its supporters for money to fund the legal fight.

Twitter flagged several of Trump’s tweets as factually disputed as he continued to push the “fraud” narrative. One of Trump's tweets cited Newt Gingrich, a Trump ally who was the former Republican speaker of the House, as saying of Democrats, “These people are thieves,” The New York Times reported. Even Republicans are split over President-elect Joe Biden’s win as President Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat and continues to make allegations of voter fraud.

(With inputs from CNN)