Trump’s Campaign Team Mocked for Booking ‘Wrong’ Four Seasons

At first, it seemed that Trump is referring to the four-star hotel in the city but this was quickly clarified.

On Saturday, 7 November, shortly before the US media called the election in favour of Joe Biden, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce that there would be a “Lawyer press conference” at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. The tweet created some major confusion about where it would be held. “Lawyers Press Conference at Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 am,” the president had tweeted on Sunday morning, which has since been deleted. At first, it seemed that Trump is referring to the four-star hotel in the city but this was quickly clarified.

Turns out it was not the noted hotel, but Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a suburban business located in the outskirts of Philadelphia. Trump again tweeted saying: “Four Season’s Landscaping!”

Trump then sent out a third tweet which read: “Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping – 11:30 am!”

Soon after the President’s blunder, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia tweeted a clarification: “To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping – no relation with the hotel.”

The location mixup quickly went viral on Twitter. Many journalists and comedians took to Twitter and expressed their feelings on yet another faux pas buy the Trump team.

Josh Wingrove, a reporter at Bloomberg News took to Twitter and mockingly said that Trump is a “hotelier at heart”.

CNN host Jake Tapper took a dig at Trump’s faux pas and said: “Some say the world will end in fire/Others say at Four Seasons Total Landscaping north of the Tacony-Palmyra bridge,” Tapper tweeted.

Comedian Christine Nangle created a short video on the hilarious faux pas. Many compared the bizarre occasion to something from a political satire such as Thick Of It or Veep, Guardian reported.

Voxpop journalist Aaron Rupar and said: “The Trump campaign accidentally booking a press conference at something called Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia instead of the Four Seasons hotel they intended is such a perfectly dysfunctional way for this to end. The writers really outdid themselves,” he tweeted.

Tech editor at CNN, Seth Fiegerman tweeted: “It started with a ride down an escalator and ended with a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping.”

SNL writer Zack Bornstein said that he could write jokes on this major faux pas for 800 years.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani proceeded to address the media in the press conference, telling journalists the incumbent president would not be conceding the election. “Seems to me somebody from the Democratic National Committee sent out a note that said don’t let the Republicans look at those mail-in ballots,” Giuliani said without any evidence.

