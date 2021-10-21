Mekele Hit by Fresh Airstrikes, Government Says it Targeted Weapons Facilities

The capital of Tigray region in Ethiopia, the city of Mekele, was hit by a new wave of airstrikes on Wednesday, 20 October, Reuters and Associated Press reported.

The Ethiopian government led by Nobel Peace Prize winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said its attacks were targeting weapons facilities and ensured steps to avoid civilian casualties.

“Indeed there have been airstrikes in Mekele today,” Legesse Tulu, a spokesman for the Ahmed government said, and that their targets were sites at the Mesfin Industrial Engineering complex, which rebels use to produce and repair their weapons.

More than a dozen were wounded as a result of the airstrikes and three of them were in critical condition, according to what Hayelom Kebede, ex-director of Ayder Referral Hospital, told the Associated Press.