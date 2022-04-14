'Those Fast Reflexes': Social Media Hails 'Hero' Who Spotted Brooklyn Shooter

Social media is erupting in praise for Zack Dahnan (in a black T-shirt).
(Photo: Twitter/@davidmackau)
Social media is erupting in praise for Zack Dahnan, a 21-year-old security camera technician who first spotted Frank Robert James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting case.
Thanking God after James was arrested, Dahnan told reporters that "If someone doesn’t stop him, he’ll hurt more people."
While talking to Fox News, Dahhan said that he was doing some maintenance work on the cameras of a store when he saw the suspect walking in East Village with a bag slung his shoulder, which is when he called the police.
Consequently, officers from the Ninth Precinct took James into custody.
“If you smoke one cigar, you’re gonna want to smoke two cigars, you know? Like, this guy is gonna do it again if we don’t catch him, and we catch him. Thank God!” Dahnan said, before going with the police for an official statement.
Dahnan is being hailed as a hero on social media, as pictures and videos show people and reporters crowding around him.
As many as 23 people were injured on Tuesday, 12 April, after a man opened a two canisters of smoke and opened fire on the platform of a Brooklyn subway station in New York City.
The New York Police, who had initially named Frank James as a "person of interest" in the Brooklyn subway shooting, had named him a suspect on Wednesday.
James was taken into custody after being apprehended in Manhattan's East Village neighbourhood, after a 30-hour expansive search.
