At Least 19 Die in Two Explosions Near Military Hospital in Kabul

Taking to Twitter, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty had earlier said: "An explosion happened at the door of Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Military (400-bed) hospital. Special forces have arrived at the scene. The explosion produced casualties, details will be shared later."

There has not been any immediate claim of responsibility following the blasts.

Photographs captured by residents in the area reportedly show plumes of smoke rising from the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area in central Kabul, Al Jazeera added.