At Least 19 Die in Two Explosions Near Military Hospital in Kabul

At least 19 casualties were reported after two powerful explosions were heard near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, 2 November, Al Jazeera reported.
Taking to Twitter, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty had earlier said: "An explosion happened at the door of Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Military (400-bed) hospital. Special forces have arrived at the scene. The explosion produced casualties, details will be shared later."
There has not been any immediate claim of responsibility following the blasts.
Photographs captured by residents in the area reportedly show plumes of smoke rising from the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area in central Kabul, Al Jazeera added.
Saturday's explosions come a couple of weeks after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for bombing a Shi'ite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar.
A week before the Kandahar blast, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest in another Shi'ite mosque in Kunduz city. At least 50 people were killed in that attack.
