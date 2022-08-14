Liz Truss Leads Rishi Sunak by 22 Points in British PM Race: Opinium Survey

Rishi Sunak (left) and Liz Truss.
According to the latest Opinium Research survey, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has gained a lead of as many as 22 points over former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race to become the next Prime Minister.
According to the survey, Truss received 61 percent of the city to become the next PM while Sunak gathered 39 percent.
Earlier, Rishi Sunak had vowed to support UK’s most vulnerable amid the rising energy crisis in the country.
Previously, in an opinion article for the The Times, Sunak wrote, “People need reassurance now about what we will do and I make no apology for concentrating on what matters most. Because whatever the 'boosterish' talk of others, you can't heat your home with hope.”
Several surveys have pointed out that the election within the Conservative party which paves Sunak’s way to 10 Downing Street is going to be the former Chancellor’s most pressing challenge.
The Conservative party leadership vote, the result of which is due on 5 September, will decide who will replace Boris Johnson as the next British Prime Minister.
(With inputs from The Times)
