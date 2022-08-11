Indian-origin Rishi Sunak Says He's The Candidate To Fix UK's Problems

During an interview on BBC One for the show titled Our Next Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak said he'd rather lose the race for UK's Prime Minister than win it based on false promises.

The Indian British candidate said to the 160,000 or more Conservative members who will be casting their votes for the next Prime Minister that the United Kingdom faces "a whole series of emergencies".

The sky-rocketing price of energy is one such crisis.

Sunak has been asked by Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, to pledge to match the BPN 15 billion he pledged as chancellor in order to aid citizens with their rising energy bills. However, Sunak said he plans to give more assistance to pensioners and those on benefits through "a few billions".