UK Gears Up For Blackouts In Winter For Emergency Energy Plans

The UK has been planning for organised blackouts for industry and even households which might last for several says due to the upcoming extreme winter combined with gas shortages, according to a report by Bloomberg.

According to the UK government's "reasonable worst-case scenario" Britain might face a shortfall in its electricity capacity by about a sixth of the peak demand even after emergency coal plants have been fired up, the Bloomberg cited people familiar with the UK government's planning.

As per this outlook, reductions in electricity imports from Norway and France and below-average temperatures could subject the UK to four days in January when the country would have to put emergency plans in place to conserve gas.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy released a statement that said the government believes this is "not something we expect to happen" and "households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas they need."