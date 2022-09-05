PM Modi, Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson & Others Congratulate UK PM-Elect Liz Truss

Liz Truss.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Liz Truss)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several leaders in the United Kingdom and across the world congratulated Liz Truss on Monday, 5 September, for being chosen as the next prime minister of the UK.
Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities."
Truss' competitor Sunak thanked all those who voted for him in the election and said that everyone must "unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times."
Outgoing PM Boris Johnson also congratulated his colleague in the Cabinet on her "decisive" win and urged all members of the Conservative Party to throw their weight behind her.
"Congratulations to @trussliz on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent," Johnson said.
The opposition Labour Party chief Keir Starmer also sent his best wishes to Truss but slammed the Tories for the ongoing economic difficulties facing the country.
"I'd like to congratulate our next Prime Minister Liz Truss as she prepares for office. But after 12 years of the Tories all we have to show for it is low wages, high prices, and a Tory cost of living crisis. Only Labour can deliver the fresh start our country needs," Starmer said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he looked forward to working in cooperation with Truss and emphasised that Germany and the UK would continue to work closely together "as partners and friends."
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also congratulated Truss on her win, saying that it would be a "pleasure" to collaborate closely for a "free and open Indo-Pacific."
