Karine Jean-Pierre To Become First Black & Openly LGBTQ+ White House Press Secy

US President Joe Biden on Thursday, 5 May, named Karine Jean-Pierre as the new press secretary for the White House.

She will replace Jen Psaki on 13 May, under whom she served as deputy.

"She will be the first Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as the White House Press Secretary," Psaki tweeted after the announcement.

"Representation matters and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible," the outgoing press secretary added.