‘Let’s Bring This Home,’ Says Joe Biden, as US Gears Up for Polls

“Let's bring this home,” wrote Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on Twitter on Tuesday, 3 November, hours before the United States goes into Election Day in what has been one of the most historically divisive presidential elections in the country. Biden’s tweet, which came hours before the polls open in the US to choose the 46th president of the country, also had a photo of the Democrat nominee along with a reminder to the people of what he has phrased his contest against US President Donald Trump as - “Battle for the Soul of the Nation”.

In another tweet, Biden reiterated that while he was running in the election as a “proud Democrat”, he would govern as “an American president”, promising to work along with even those who don’t support him, because “that’s the job of the president”.

Multiple opinion polls have shown Biden holding a clear lead over President Trump, especially in the key swing states. Even on the eve of the election, with 96 million people having voted already, a national Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed Biden with an outright majority among likely voters, with 52 percent saying they would back Biden, while Trump lagged behind with 44 percent. While the US has broken all records with massive early voting, the country goes to the polls physically on 3 November, with most states are expected to start polling at 6 am ET.