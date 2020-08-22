Meet Joe Biden, the Man Who Might Beat Trump in 2020 US Elections

Video Editor: Mohd Ibrahim

(This story is being republished from The Quint’s archives in the light of the first round of US presidential debate between incumbent President Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the 2020 US elections. It was first published on 22 August 2020)

Fifth youngest US senator, ran for presidency twice, America’s 47th vice president, two-term vice-president, Barack Obama’s buddy.

And now, the Democratic party's Presidential nominee. Meet Joe Biden, the man who can be the next US President. From an attorney to a politician and from Wilmington to the White House, Bidens’ decades-long political journey is an intriguing one.

Previous Bids for Presidency

If you think this is Joe Biden's first run for US Presidency, you’re wrong. He missed the shot twice. In 1987, the senator was accused of plagiarising a speech by Neil Kinnock, the leader of the British Labour Party. This compelled him to withdraw from the pursuit of nominations in 1988.

20 years later, in 2007, he withdrew again, after getting less than one percent votes in the Iowa Democratic Caucus.

A Leader Despite Personal Tragedies

Born in 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania to a family of modest means. His father Joseph Robinette Biden Jr held a degree in law from the Syracuse University, New York. Joe recollects his father's teaching:

“No one is better than you. Everyone is equal to you and you are equal to everyone.”

Joe Biden with his mother and siblings.

In 1972, at 29, Biden became the 5th youngest US Senator but his achievement was overshadowed by an accident which killed his wife and daughter, just a month later. The accident left both his sons injured. Joe, was as a much a father as a Senator. For five years, he raised his two sons as a single parent, choosing to travel miles everyday, commuting daily between Wilmington and Washington, DC via Amtrak trains only to take care of his sons. This gradually earned him the name of 'Amtrak Joe'. The tragedies and a difficult personal life didn't deter him from his political career. Biden went on to be re-elected six times, becoming Delaware’s longest-serving senator.

Folks, America, is an idea stronger than any army, bigger than any ocean, more powerful than any dictator or tyrant... It instills the belief in every person in this country that no matter where you start in life, there is nothing you can’t achieve if you work at it. Joe Biden, US Senator

US Senator Joe Biden during his early years in politics.

Years later, another tragedy struck him when he lost his eldest son, Beau to brain cancer in 2015.

The Obama-Biden Friendship

The two consecutive terms at the White House have been more than just work. The Obama-Biden bromance has often created buzz.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden

In 2017, Obama bestowed upon ‘his brother’ Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Biden and Controversies

While the echoes of Biden’s 1987 plagiarism scandal continue to reverberate. The same year, he also acknowledged that he plagiarised a law review article during his first year in law school. In 2007, Biden claimed that he was 'shot at' in Iraq’s Green zone but later clarified that he was 'near where a shot landed'. Even in 2020, it is being alleged that Biden’s 'Build Back Better' slogan was coined by Bill Clinton in 2006.

The 2020 US Presidency

In 2020, Biden is considered to be keeping a moderate approach. He wants to give the middle class a fair shot. Some of the ideas and plans he is fighting for include: Tripling the child tax credits from $2,000 to $6,000

Four years of free college

A minimum wage of $15 for all

A climate action plan

To build up on Obamacare