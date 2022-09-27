Edward Snowden's Case: Leaked Files, Media Disclosures, and Safe Haven in Russia

"The reality is I never intended to end up in Russia. I had a flight booked to Cuba onwards to Latin America and I was stopped because the United States government decided to revoke my passport and trap me in the Moscow Airport," the American whistleblower had said in an interview with NBC News.

Nevertheless, many have pointed out the irony of a transparency activist continuing to seek refuge in a country that is far less free than the United States. For instance, news anchor Maria Makeeva of a Russian independent television channel called Rain TV said, "If you are looking for a country which is more free than the United States, Russia would not be your next choice, I think."

But Snowden seems to have acknowledged this himself, telling NBC News, "It's really frustrating – for someone who's working so hard to expand the domain of our rights and our privacy – to end up stuck in a place where those rights are being challenged in ways that I would consider deeply unfair."

He has also alleged that the US government tried hard to make sure that he didn't leave Russia.

"Why did the US government work so hard to keep me in Russia? We don't have a clear answer, and we may never have that until more people in the Obama administration start writing memoirs, but it's either that they panicked or they realised that this would be an evergreen political attack where they could just use guilt by association, people's suspicion of the Russian government to try to taint me by proxy," he was quoted as saying by NPR.