Putin Grants Russian Citizenship To US Whistleblower Edward Snowden

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, 26 September, granted Russian citizenship, through a decree, to United States whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Snowden (39) had fled the US and was given asylum in Russia after he leaked secret files in 2013 that brought to light domestic and international surveillance operations undertaken by the US National Security Agency (NSA), where he was a contractor.

US authorities have for years demanded that Snowden return to the country on the grounds of facing a criminal trial on espionage charges.

(This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with more details.)