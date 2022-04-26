At Least 4 Dead in Kindergarten Shooting in Central Russia: Reports

A law enforcement source told news agency TASS that two children were killed in the attack.
The Quint
World
Published:

At least four people died after an armed man opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region. Image used for representation.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>At least four people died after an armed man opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region. Image used for representation.</p></div>

At least four people, including two children, died after an armed man opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, 26 April, AFP reported citing Russia's Interfax news agency.

"We confirm the shooting and that there are four bodies," a representative of regional authorities said.

Meanwhile, a law enforcement source told news agency TASS that two children were killed in the attack. The shooter then died by suicide, as per the source.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT