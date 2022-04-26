At Least 4 Dead in Kindergarten Shooting in Central Russia: Reports

At least four people died after an armed man opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region. Image used for representation.
At least four people, including two children, died after an armed man opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, 26 April, AFP reported citing Russia's Interfax news agency.
Meanwhile, a law enforcement source told news agency TASS that two children were killed in the attack. The shooter then died by suicide, as per the source.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
