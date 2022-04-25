Our Response to Russia’s Invasion To Shape Global Ties, Economy: EU Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, 25 April, that Europe views Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a ‘direct threat’ of security and the international community’s response to Russia’s invasion will shape the future of both the international system and global economy.

The EU Commission President is on her maiden visit to India for the 7th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.

She said, “What can we expect from the new international relations that both have called for? It's a defining moment. Our decisions in these days will shape decades to come. Our response to Russia's aggression today will decide the future of both international system and global economy.”