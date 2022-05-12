'Kherson Is Russia': Military Occupiers Request Moscow for City's Annexation

The Russia-controlled administration in Ukraine's Kherson said on Wednesday, 11 May, that it plans to request the Ukrainian city's annexation by Moscow, Reuters reported.

The annexation would effectively confirm Russia's permanent occupation of the southern city, which has been captured since February.

"The city of Kherson is Russia; there will be no the KNR [Kherson People’s Republic] on the territory of the Kherson region, there will be no referendums," said Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the military administration responsible for running the occupation in Kherson, as reported by The Guardian.