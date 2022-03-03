Russian Troops Seize Key Ukrainian Port City of Kherson

Russia troops have seized the Ukrainian port city of Kherson, confirmed mayor Igor Kolykhayev, who held discussions with the “armed guests” in the city administration on Thursday, 3 March, as reported by AFP.

The Russian army had announced its seizure of Kherson on Wednesday morning.

Kherson, which is located near the Moscow-controlled Crimean peninsula, is the first major urban city to be occupied since Russia launched “military operation” in Ukraine a week ago.

Kolykhayev said in Facebook post on Thursday,