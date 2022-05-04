'Women's Right to Choose is Fundamental': Joe Biden on US SC's Draft on Abortion

Democrat Bernie Sanders, reiterating his support for the judgement, also took to Twitter to say, "Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes."

Calling the decision 'outrageous', Senator Hillary Clinton underlined that 'an extreme wing of the Supreme Court' is looking to deny the fundamental truth the women's right are human rights.

"They may try to force their views on a country where 70% of people want Roe upheld. We will not be quiet and we will not go back," the Senator wrote on Twitter.