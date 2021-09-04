Kabul Airport Begins Operation to Receive Aid; Domestic Flights Restart: Report

Kabul airport, which has been closed since the last evacuation flight took off on Wednesday, 1 September, has reopened to receive aid, reported Reuters attributing the information to Qatar's Al Jazeera.

The news channel, as per the report, quoted Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan and said that the airport's runway has been repaired and two domestic flights operated from Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar.

US' withdrawal from Afghanistan ended its two-decade long war. But as the Taliban took over Kabul on 15 August, dramatic visuals from the Kabul airport emerged, which showed people frantically trying to get out of the country.